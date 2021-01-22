JLC ‘Loko’ now available to Rap/HipHop radio

JLC, The Story:

JLC is a Global recording artist and CEO of emerging record label, A.A.G RECORDS. The artist and CEO has landed on the national charts with his hit single “I Be On It back in 2016.” He continues to bring notoriety to himself and the label with recognition from Respect Magazine, Hip Hop Overload, Hip Hop Weekly, RNH Magazine, Sway’s Universe and many more! “You got to Pursue and takes what’s yours with determination along with overcoming obstacles” while all the set backs have made JLC stronger and more determined, “I’m not an industry player, I’m an industry entrepreneur” the remarks of JLC.

Originally from Ft. Worth, TX, JLC moved due to legal issues and incarceration. He decided to move from an unhealthy environment to a more positive one, removing himself form the streets and “dream killers who attempted to drain his talent.” Hence the title for his recently released single’s “Tap Out, Anotha Level and Lex Luger” in which the demand of his growing fan base creates the need to keep fresh new music in the ears of the consumer.

Since his recent releases, JLC continues to evolve his music catalog delivering hit after hit from club bangers and street anthems, to feel good music. His latest records “Do My Thizzle”, “Michael Blackson”, and “Mona Lisa” can be heard domestically and internationally on satellite and FM radio stations including WGNA 101.7 The Music, NGI Radio, WIGO 1570 AM, 258 Mafia Radio, along with other esteemed stations. In fact, “Do My Thizzle” is ranked 102 and “Michael Blackson” at 97 on DRT’s Top 200 Independent Charts.

To date, JLC’s is full throttle in the studio creating and touring with his recent performances at Ponobes Bar & Grill in Nashville, TN, Aldeez in Dallas, TX and Skylight Hookah lounge in Houston, Tx.

Through the trials and tribulations JLC always finds comfort in Jesus and stands on Proverbs 22:29: Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: JLC

Song Title: Loko

Publishing: EL Granada Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Loko

Record Label: A.A.G.