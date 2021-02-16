Jimy-Bishop-Take_it_to_the_Streets-cover.jpg

Jimy Bishop “Take It To The Streets”: AC Radio Download Available Now

Jimy Bishop is an American musician from Ridgefield, CT, USA best known as a guitarist, singer and songwriter. In addition to his solo work, Jimy is a member of Freedom Rockets, a guitar-based band combining punk, alternative and classic rock sounds. Jimy’s mentors include Richie Scarlet (Frehley’s Comet, Mountain, etc.), Roger Filgate (Wishbone Ash) and multi-platinum songwriter Frankie Vinci.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Jimy Bishop
Song Title: Take It To The Streets
Publishing: Top Hat East
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Da Vinci Music
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Take It To The Streets
Record Label: Jimy Bishop Music
Radio Promotion:
ADD Promotion
Gary Lefkowith
212-222-5212
hifiadd@aol.com

