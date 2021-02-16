Jimy Bishop “Take It To The Streets”: AC Radio Download Available Now

Jimy Bishop is an American musician from Ridgefield, CT, USA best known as a guitarist, singer and songwriter. In addition to his solo work, Jimy is a member of Freedom Rockets, a guitar-based band combining punk, alternative and classic rock sounds. Jimy’s mentors include Richie Scarlet (Frehley’s Comet, Mountain, etc.), Roger Filgate (Wishbone Ash) and multi-platinum songwriter Frankie Vinci.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jimy Bishop

Song Title: Take It To The Streets

Publishing: Top Hat East

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Da Vinci Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Take It To The Streets

Record Label: Jimy Bishop Music