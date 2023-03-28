Jimmy Nash “Green” at Country radio now: Radio/Media Download Here

Native Nashvillian, Jimmy Nash, the son of 2 established songwriters, was immersed in songwriting from an early age. He says, “I had a pretty good understanding of copyright law by the time I was 10, and I would critique songs I heard on the radio. I distinctly remember yelling at the radio saying, ‘You’re not supporting your hook!’”

Nash’s debut album, “The Road to 33,” blended Country, Rock, & Pop. It was produced by Todd Hannigan (Jack Johnson), & picked as “New & Noteworthy” by iTunes.

In 2019, Nash signed with AWAL, releasing two new singles. “Burritos and Tito’s” received attention from Country & Trop Rock stations, even making the “Trop 40” at Radio A1A.

Working in multiple genres, Nash has received TV placements, most recently on MTV’s “Teen Mom 2” with the song, “We Are Made Of Stars.”

Throughout 2020 & 2021, Jimmy focused on writing with other rising artists. His latest work with sister duo, American Blonde, has received multiple features on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds Country” & “New Music Nashville.”

When not busy writing or singing, Nash loves to surf, golf, learn new languages, and help his family’s charity, Champions Kids Camp.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jimmy Nash

Song Title: Green

Publishing: Jimmy Nash

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Green

Record Label: Cloverdale Music