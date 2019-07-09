Jimmy Harnen Promoted At BMLG Records

JIMMY HARNEN has been promoted to Pres./CEO of BMLG RECORDS, rising from his current position as Pres./EVP. HARNEN has also signed a new, long-term deal with the label, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The promotion was announced today (7/9) by SCOTT BORCHETTA, Pres./CEO of parent company BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP. Under the agreement, HARNEN will continue to oversee BMLG RECORDS’ roster of artists, which includes FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY ANTEBELLUM, BRETT YOUNG, DANIELLE BRADBERY and RILEY GREEN.

“I am so proud of what JIMMY has helped to build at the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP,” said BORCHETTA. “He and I have been breaking acts and making hits together for the better part of the last 20 years. I’m thrilled that he’s committed to continue to lead BMLG RECORDS as he’s been an integral part of the overall success. His passion for the artists, staff, craft and leadership of BMLG RECORDS is second to none. I also love that we continue to challenge each other every day to be the absolute best in the business. The new era has begun.”

Added HARNEN, “I can’t wait for everything the future brings! I truly believe there has never been a more exciting time to be in the music business and this new era for BMLG will be groundbreaking on every level. On a personal note, I could not be more thankful for everything SCOTT has done for me.mHe took a chance on a kid from PENNSYLVANIA and gave me the opportunity to succeed. Fight like apes!”

HARNEN joined the label 10 years ago as head of BMLG RECORDS predecessor REPUBLIC NASHVILLE following a stint as SVP/Promotion for CAPITOL NASHVILLE. In 2012, he added EVP stripes for the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.