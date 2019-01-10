JIMMIE ALLEN, THE CADILLAC THREE, & RESURRECTION TAKE THE STAGE IN JANUARY & FEBRUARY AT COTTON EYED JOE

East Tennessee’s most legendary nightclub, Cotton Eyed Joe, is excited to announce their January and February 2019 live concert lineup, which brings Jimmie Allen, The Cadillac Three, Resurrection and The ChillBillies to the stage.

January & February 2019 Concerts:

JAN 11 – The Chillbillies with special guest Matt Stillwell

JAN 26 – Resurrection

FEB 02 – Jimmie Allen

FEB 16 – The Cadillac Three

To buy tickets and for the most up-to-date show schedule, please click here.

The Chillbillies, along with Matt Stillwell, are set to host a very special fundraiser concert on Friday, January 11 for The Boys & Girls Club. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the The Boys & Girls Club of Tennessee Valley.

Resurrection is sure to satisfy your Journey fix on January 26. This energetic tribute act is known for transporting their audience back to the mid-80’s; a time when the soaring vocals of Steve Perry dominated the radio airwaves. Get ready for all the original band’s greatest hits to be delivered in carbon-copied, unparalleled form.

Breakout Country radio chart-topper Jimmie Allen will make his debut at Cotton Eyed Joe on Saturday, February 2, where concertgoers will be treated to his radio hit “Best Shot,” along with his other modern pop-country tunes.

Country-party rockers The Cadillac Three will bring their pop-rock sounds to the Joe for a very special night on Saturday, February 16. Kenton Bryant will open the show.

Additionally, the Cody Johnson concert originally scheduled for November 30 was rescheduled to March 2, 2019. All tickets purchased for the November 30 date will be transferred to March 2, 2019.

SHOW HISTORY

Over the years, the Joe has housed many incredible performances. Artists include Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Uncle Kracker, Eli Young Band, Dan + Shay, Montgomery Gentry, Brothers Osborne, Aaron Lewis, Joe Nichols, Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Old Dominion, Chase Bryant, Tyler Farr, Morgan Wallen, Maddie and Tae, Bret Michaels, Colt Ford, Gary Allen, Lauren Alaina, William Michael Morgan, Chase Rice, Michael Ray and many more!

CLUB UPDATES

Part of the Joe’s renovations include brand new flooring, dance floors, lighting, and pool tables. Additionally, the Joe will soon debut a brand new stage for all the new concerts and live performances coming in 2019!

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Wednesday: No Cover (21+), $2 U-Call-It (6pm-10 pm)

Thursday: $5 cover (21+), FREE food buffet (@ 6pm), FREE Line dance lessons (7:30pm-9pm), 2-4-1 well drinks (6pm-10pm)

Friday: $5 cover (21+), 2-4-1 mixed drinks (6pm-10pm), $2.50 Budweiser/Yeehaw Dunkel (6pm-close), $10.25 domestic bottle buckets (6pm-10pm)

Saturday: $5 cover (21+), 2-4-1 mixed drinks (6pm-10pm), $10.25 domestic bottle buckets (6pm-10pm)

Sunday: College Night $5 cover (21+) $10 cover (18-20 + $5 discount with valid college ID), FREE Line dance lessons (7pm-9pm), $2 PBR, $6.25 Pitchers of domestic beer

*Weekly specials subject to change on holidays and during concerts/events.

UNIQUE FACTS

18+ are always welcome at the Cotton-Eyed Joe! The Joe has weekly specials, too, so club-goers can have a good time while also saving some cash.

Each week, more than 3,000 people occupy the Joe’s 25,000 square foot building and dance on the 2,500 square foot dance floor.

One of the coolest features about the Joe is how it’s decorated. For example, the DJ booth is an actual semi-truck! The rest of the building is filled with signed photos, Western gear and much more.

The National Anthem is played EVERY NIGHT, followed by the club’s theme song, Cotton-Eyed Joe.

JOE’S KITCHEN (click here for menu)

Open Nightly with some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth!

We have all your favorite fried bar foods like Chicken Wings, Nachos, Cheese Sticks, Tater Skins and More!

But if you’re really hungry try one of our Big 8oz 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers cooked fresh to order! Joe’s Kitchen is also cooking up a some amazing Filet Steak bites, Fresh Salads and the BEST QUESADILLAS in TOWN!

About Cotton Eyed Joe:

For over 25 years, the Cotton Eyed Joe has served as the hottest night club in all of East Tennessee. In fact, this year it won the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Industry Award for Nightclub of the Year! With complete renovations and new offerings, the “Joe” has a totally updated atmosphere, perfect for concerts and other live events.

