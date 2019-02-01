Jimmie Allen Makes Huge Impact At Country Radio with New Single “Make Me Want To”

On the heels of his historic No. 1 debut single “Best Shot,” country breakout star Jimmie Allen is back with a song he wrote with Paul Sikes and Jennifer Denmark, “Make Me Want To.” It’s the second single off his Stoney Creek Records / BBR Music Group debut album Mercury Lane, an album The New York Times dubbed one of 2018’s strongest, calling it “a conventional country album, filled with songs about the small details.”

“I’m a sensitive guy,” Allen shares. “I’m usually the one to catch feelings for a girl first. So while on the surface this song may seem like it’s the typical ‘boy meets girl at a bar’ type of story, it’s really about a guy who falls head over heels for this girl, just like that. The lyrics say it best: ‘Yeah it might be too soon to say I love you, But you’re gonna make me want to.’”

“Make Me Want To” is the follow up to Allen’s debut No. 1 “Best Shot,” which made history after spending two consecutive weeks on top of the Country radio charts and returning to No. 1 again for a third week after falling one spot, marking the first time a Country Airplay debut has hit No. 1 for three weeks since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” in 2012 and the first for a solo male artist since Blake Shelton’s “Austin” in 2001. “Best Shot” is also the first song by any artist to return to No. 1 on Country Airplay after descending in over a decade.

The Delaware native wrapped his run on Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change Tour this weekend with a sold-out show in Boston and will hit the road next month with Kane Brown on his Live Forever Tour. The Live Forever Tour will break new ground for African-American country artists. Reported by People.com from Allen’s recent No. 1 party, he recalls texting Brown and reminding him their first show together is history, “because someone said there’s never been two black country artists that have ever toured together.”

Jimmie Allen Tour Dates:

February 1 – Ballpark Village – St. Louis, MO

February 9 – Harrington Raceway & Casino – Harrington, DE

February 15— BMO Harris Bank Center – Rockford, IL*

February 16— Swiftel Center – Brookings, SD*

February 17— Ralph Engelstad Arena – Grand Forks, ND*

February 28— Grossinger Motors Arena – Bloomington, IL*

March 1— Show Me Center – Cape Girardeau, MO*

March 2— CenturyLink Center – Bossier City, LA*

*Denotes shows on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour

For more information and tour dates, visit www.jimmieallenmusic.com.