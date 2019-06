Jim Callahan Joins Titan/Burlington, IA As OM/PD

JIM CALLAHAN has been named OM at TITAN BROADCASTING/BURLINGTON, IA, overseeing Country KBKB (101.7 THE BULL) and Hot AC KGRS (MIX 107.3). CALLAHAN, who will also be PD at KBKB, previously programmed CUMULUS Country WHKR (NASH FM 102-7)/MELBOURNE, FL. He replaces STEVE KING, now OM for NRG MEDIA/LINCOLN, NE.

CALLAHAN will initially host mornings at KBKB, subbing for air personality SAVANNA, who is on maternity leave. When she returns on JULY 1st, he will move to afternoons. Meanwhile, former PRITCHARD BROADCASTING staffer WYATT joins KBKB for middays replacing PAISLEY DUNN, who recently moved to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KWWK (QUICK COUNTRY 96.5)/ROCHESTER, MN. WYATT will also voice track nights for KGRS.