Jim Brickman To Support Local Theatres With Groundbreaking ‘Comfort & Joy At Home 2020’ Live Virtual Tour!
Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with ‘Comfort & Joy at Home 2020’ Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit theatres across the US. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home while supporting their local venue during this challenging time.
Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols, with his own hit songs, “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.” Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.
Jim Brickman’s Christmas tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before.
– Billboard Magazine“Be prepared for “a warm and wonderful, winter’s night” “brimming with emotion…a Christmas tradition!”
– Dallas Morning News
‘Comfort and Joy at Home’ tickets prices $125, $75, $40 includes interactive Zoom room, meet & greets, and a stocking of gifts delivered to your door.
Available for purchase HERE.
11/29 Lincoln, NE 3pm CT Lied Center for the Performing Arts
11/29 Honolulu, HI 4pm HST KSSK Radio
12/2 Baton Rouge, LA 7pm CT Manship Theatre
12/3 Sarasota, FL 7pm ET Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/3 Lubbock, TX 9pm CT Broadway in Lubbock
12/3 Colorado Springs, CO 8pm MT Broadway in Colorado Springs
12/4 Naperville, IL 7pm CT Wentz Concert Hall
12/4 Spokane, WA 7:30pm PT First Interstate Center for the Arts
12/5 South Bend, IN 4pm ET Broadway in South Bend
12/5 Toledo, OH 4pm ET Broadway in Toledo
12/5 Cleveland, OH 8pm ET Playhouse Square
12/5 Peoria, IL 3pm ET Broadway in Peoria
12/6 Frederick, MD 4pm ET Weinberg Center for the Arts
12/6 Milwaukee, MN 3pm CT Marcus Performing Arts Center
12/6 Memphis, TN 6pm CT Orpheum Theatre
12/6 Lexington, KY 7pm ET Lexington Opera House
12/8 Huntsville, AL 7pm CT Von Braun Center
12/10 Rochester, NY 7pm ET RBLT’s Auditorium Theatre
12/10 Louisville, KY 7pm ET Kentucky Center for the Arts
12/10 Campbell, CA 7pm PT Heritage Theater
12/10 Vacaville, CA 7pm PT Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre
12/10 Downey, CA 7pm PT Downey Civic Theatre
12/10 San Ramon, CA 7pm PT San Ramon Performing Arts Center
12/11 Cedar Rapids, IA 7pm CT Paramount Theatre
12/11 Minneapolis, MN 9pm CT Hennepin Theatre Trust
12/12 Hartford, CT 7pm ET The Bushnell Performing Arts Center
12/12 Brickman Holiday Party 10pm ET
12/13 Wichita, KS 4pm CT Orpheum Theatre
12/13 Springfield, MO 7pm CT Gillioz Theatre
12/15 Syracuse, NY 7pm ET The OnCenter
12/15 Eugene, OR 7pm PT Broadway in Eugene
12/15 Riverside, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Riverside
12/15 Santa Barbara, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Santa Barbara
12/15 Thousand Oaks, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Thousand Oaks
12/16 St Louis, MO 7pm CT Touhill Performing Arts Center
12/17 Kansas City, MO 7pm CT Folly Theater
12/17 Boise, ID 8pm MT Morrison Center
12/18 Worcester, MA 7pm ET Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
12/18 Rockford, IL 9pm CT Coronado Performing Arts Center
12/19 Allentown, PA 7pm ET Allentown Symphony
12/19 Portland, OR 7pm PT Portland 5 Centers for the Arts
12/20 San Diego, CA 2pm PT Balboa Theatre
12/20 Birmingham, AL 7pm CT Lyric Theatre
12/21 Appleton, WI 7pm CT Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
12/22 Kalamazoo, MI 7pm ET Kalamazoo State Theatre
12/23 Columbus, OH 7pm ET Southern Theatre
12/23 New Haven, CT 7pm ET Shubert Theatre
12/23 Brickman Holiday Party 10pm ET
About Jim Brickman:
Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.
His and star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.” New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iHeart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to introduce fans to a groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience this holiday season.
