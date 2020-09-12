Jim Brickman To Support Local Theatres With Groundbreaking ‘Comfort & Joy At Home 2020’ Live Virtual Tour!

Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with ‘Comfort & Joy at Home 2020’ Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit theatres across the US. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home while supporting their local venue during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols, with his own hit songs, “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.” Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Jim Brickman’s Christmas tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before.

“Brickman makes magical music and evokes warm sentiments”

– Billboard Magazine“Be prepared for “a warm and wonderful, winter’s night” “brimming with emotion…a Christmas tradition!”

– Dallas Morning News

‘Comfort and Joy at Home’ tickets prices $125, $75, $40 includes interactive Zoom room, meet & greets, and a stocking of gifts delivered to your door.

11/29 Lincoln, NE 3pm CT Lied Center for the Performing Arts

11/29 Honolulu, HI 4pm HST KSSK Radio

12/2 Baton Rouge, LA 7pm CT Manship Theatre

12/3 Sarasota, FL 7pm ET Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/3 Lubbock, TX 9pm CT Broadway in Lubbock

12/3 Colorado Springs, CO 8pm MT Broadway in Colorado Springs

12/4 Naperville, IL 7pm CT Wentz Concert Hall

12/4 Spokane, WA 7:30pm PT First Interstate Center for the Arts

12/5 South Bend, IN 4pm ET Broadway in South Bend

12/5 Toledo, OH 4pm ET Broadway in Toledo

12/5 Cleveland, OH 8pm ET Playhouse Square

12/5 Peoria, IL 3pm ET Broadway in Peoria

12/6 Frederick, MD 4pm ET Weinberg Center for the Arts

12/6 Milwaukee, MN 3pm CT Marcus Performing Arts Center

12/6 Memphis, TN 6pm CT Orpheum Theatre

12/6 Lexington, KY 7pm ET Lexington Opera House

12/8 Huntsville, AL 7pm CT Von Braun Center

12/10 Rochester, NY 7pm ET RBLT’s Auditorium Theatre

12/10 Louisville, KY 7pm ET Kentucky Center for the Arts

12/10 Campbell, CA 7pm PT Heritage Theater

12/10 Vacaville, CA 7pm PT Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre

12/10 Downey, CA 7pm PT Downey Civic Theatre

12/10 San Ramon, CA 7pm PT San Ramon Performing Arts Center

12/11 Cedar Rapids, IA 7pm CT Paramount Theatre

12/11 Minneapolis, MN 9pm CT Hennepin Theatre Trust

12/12 Hartford, CT 7pm ET The Bushnell Performing Arts Center

12/12 Brickman Holiday Party 10pm ET

12/13 Wichita, KS 4pm CT Orpheum Theatre

12/13 Springfield, MO 7pm CT Gillioz Theatre

12/15 Syracuse, NY 7pm ET The OnCenter

12/15 Eugene, OR 7pm PT Broadway in Eugene

12/15 Riverside, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Riverside

12/15 Santa Barbara, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Santa Barbara

12/15 Thousand Oaks, CA 7pm PT Broadway in Thousand Oaks

12/16 St Louis, MO 7pm CT Touhill Performing Arts Center

12/17 Kansas City, MO 7pm CT Folly Theater

12/17 Boise, ID 8pm MT Morrison Center

12/18 Worcester, MA 7pm ET Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

12/18 Rockford, IL 9pm CT Coronado Performing Arts Center

12/19 Allentown, PA 7pm ET Allentown Symphony

12/19 Portland, OR 7pm PT Portland 5 Centers for the Arts

12/20 San Diego, CA 2pm PT Balboa Theatre

12/20 Birmingham, AL 7pm CT Lyric Theatre

12/21 Appleton, WI 7pm CT Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

12/22 Kalamazoo, MI 7pm ET Kalamazoo State Theatre

12/23 Columbus, OH 7pm ET Southern Theatre

12/23 New Haven, CT 7pm ET Shubert Theatre

12/23 Brickman Holiday Party 10pm ET

About Jim Brickman:

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.” New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iHeart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to introduce fans to a groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience this holiday season.

