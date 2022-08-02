Jillian Lee Antinora Explores the Beauty of Friendship on “Lighthouse”

With acoustic-folk and the sweet envelopment of the cello, Antinora brings a depth of emotion to “Lighthouse.” Thanking God for her friends and demonstrating the strength of the female bond, Antinora explores the beauty of relationships and emphasizes their importance. “I wrote it to let them know how much they mean to me,” she says. “I have appreciated good friendships more and more as I have gotten older. Friends who listen, relate and help guide me through the struggles of life.”

ABOUT JILLIAN LEE ANTINORA:

Jillian was born in Belleville, Illinois. She grew up in Las Vegas, NV, and later moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Growing up, she studied ballet and was classically trained in voice as a lyric soprano beginning at age 15In 1996 she moved to New York City to attend American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and pursue her dream of working in the theater. She worked professionally in musical theater around the U.S. and on cruise ships for 6 years before getting married in San Diego in 2002. She then lived in Sicily for 3 years where she studied opera.

In 2008, she returned to Fort Collins, Colorado where she now lives. Jillian lives with her husband and their 6 children. Jillian and her husband TJ own 3 Subway restaurants, and Jillian runs her own real estate agency.

Jillian released her first album, “Make My Day”, in the Summer of 2021. She released her Christmas EP in November 2021 and her Mother’s Day Single, “You’re Worth It” in May 2022. Her next Album “Wash Over Me” will be released July 2022.