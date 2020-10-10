Jillian Cardarelli Releases New Single “STRONG” with Charles Esten

Country singer/songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases her new single, “STRONG,” the third title off her highly-anticipated, upcoming EP. The song was co-written by Cardarelli and actor/artist Charles Esten from ABC’s NASHVILLE and Netflix’s Outer Banks, who also sings vocals on the track.

This was the first collaboration between Cardarelli and Esten. The two met through a mutual friend and then reconnected at The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament benefit for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Palm Springs, CA in early 2019.

“We saw each other at the event and set up a write for when we returned to Nashville,” said Jillian Cardarelli. “When we sat down to write, we talked about our families and I shared that my mom is battling cancer. It felt like this song just wrote itself at that point.”

While the song was inspired by Jillian’s mother’s battle with cancer, Cardarelli says it’s really about the broader scope of the many families that are affected by cancer. According to statics, this year alone, 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer.

“I want to encourage those who are struggling through tough and challenging times,” said Cardarelli. “We all have a story. We have all overcome something. My hope is that this song can inspire and encourage those who are struggling with something, cancer or otherwise, to be resilient and strong no matter what the obstacle may be.”

Esten shared his own experience about finding strength.

“Strength can be shared, borrowed and taught. That’s what it’s about,” said Charles Esten. “This song isn’t just about the fact that Jillian’s mom was strong. It’s about the fact that now she’s (Jillian) strong.”

Esten invited Cardarelli to perform the song at his Light the Summer Night Benefit Concert to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in June 2019.

“STRONG” is the third single from Cardarelli’s new music slated to release next year. Her upcoming EP is produced by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Kline, who has successfully landed cuts with such artists as Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Terri Clark and Mitchell Tenpenny; and produced albums for Terri Clark, Tara Thompson, Erin Enderlin and more. Kline also had a song on Reba’s Grammy nominated album “Stronger Than the Truth” as well as co-wrote and produced Tenille Arts’ Top 30 single “Somebody Like That.”

Cardarelli will be making virtual tour appearances on media outlets and cancer-related charity organization social platforms in the weeks ahead.

“STRONG” is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and more; with the music video available on her YouTube Channel.

Jillian Cardarelli is a singer/songwriter originally from a small town in Massachusetts. Her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and girl next door quality have positioned her as a quickly rising star amongst her contemporaries. Represented by William Morris Endeavor, Jillian has toured with such acts as Dierks Bentley, Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, Alabama and Easton Corbin to name a few. She caught the attention of Rolling Stone Country who ranked her at the top of their list of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” and Nashville Lifestyles Magazine named her a Top Artist to Watch in their Music issue.

Her debut single, “Rerun,” written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single, “Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com. Her first single from her upcoming EP, “I NEVER DO THIS” released in the fall of 2019, followed by “Cool Girl” in January 2020.

In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in the community and with various charitable organizations like Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, The Kevin Carter Foundation, Hannah Storm Foundation, PEDIGREE Foundation, Musicians On Call and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.

