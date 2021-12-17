Jillian Antinora Invites The ‘Joys Of Christmas’ in Heartwarming Holiday Album

Antinora lets her honeyed vocals take the spotlight on this record. Her silky tone and masterful control give her the ability to paint each mix with a mesmerizing melody. Unassuming bells delicately caress Antinora’s voice in “Joys Of Christmas” before blossoming into an epic chorus embellished with the colorful harmony of dazzling background vocals. “Joy To The World” is a lively track led by spritely staccato fingerpicking in which Antinora is joined by the harmonies of her 15 year old daughter; Antinora beautifully makes the space to celebrate the importance of family on this track. She effortlessly leans into her technical skill with a glamorously polished performance on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” This smoothe jazz track – characterized by heavenly keys and a rich bass line – sets the perfect mood for a snowy night by the fireplace. The songwriter, entrepreneur, and musical theater actress wrote “Just What We Needed” and “Joys Of Christmas” in collaboration with friend and colleague Chris Kittrell. At its core, this record is an invitation for listeners to embrace the warmth of the holiday season in spite of the hardships that have troubled us all over the last year and a half.

Listeners can stream The Joys Of Christmas on all major streaming platforms out now.