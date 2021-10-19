Jillian Antinora Charms Listeners With Heartfelt Album ‘Make My Day’

Folk singer-songwriter Jillian Antinora reflects on lessons learned over the years in her debut album, Make My Day, out now. Antionora wears her heart on her sleeve in every track on this undeniably soulful album; 7 personal records give listeners a deeper insight into Antinora’s story, showcased through a variety of grooves and colors. This project was an opportunity for the musical theater actress, entrepreneur, and songwriter to showcase the guitar skills she developed after having taken up the instrument years ago. Built upon intricate fingerpicking, creative comping patterns, and colorful chorditure, Antinora’s bright acoustic guitar invigorates every track. This multi-gifted powerhouse delves deep into significant topics – the thrill of new love, the need to let things go, true love vs. superficial love, and turning to your faith when you are struggling – that have left an impression on her throughout her life. Fans can expect honest recounts of personal stories delivered by a masterful, seasoned vocalist.

This album showcases Antinora’s silky vocals and steady guitar as the two stars of every track. She effortlessly glides atop the gorgeous melody on the tender love letter, “When We’re Alone.” “Heart of Stone” yields a powerful peak in the energy of Make My Day, in which Antinora dives head first into a sassy angst backed by persistent acoustic guitar and a smooth beat. The title track of the project, “Make My Day” layers optimistic guitar with wistful lyrics steeped in melancholy. “Fade Away” is an encouraging declaration of the importance of turning to faith through hardship. This project embodies Antinora’s story to its core; each track is an authentic depiction of what lies beneath the surface of this undeniably refined musician.

Jillian Antinora is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist for her compositions. Jillian was born in Belleville, Illinois. She grew up in Las Vegas, NV, and later moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Growing up, she studied ballet and was classically trained in voice as a lyric soprano beginning at age 15. In 1996 she moved to New York City to attend American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and pursue her dream of working in the theatre. She worked professionally in musical theatre around the U.S. and on cruise ships for 6 years before getting married in San Diego in 2002. She then lived in Sicily for 3 years where she studied opera. In 2008, she returned to Fort Collins, Colorado where she now lives. Jillian lives with her husband and their 6 children. Jillian and her husband TJ own 3 Subway restaurants, and Jillian runs her own real estate agency. Jillian began playing the guitar and writing songs when her youngest child was born in 2015. She released her first album in June 2021. She loves writing these songs and she hopes you love listening to them!