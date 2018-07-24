JEZ DIOR RELEASES THREE SINGLES TODAY: “COCAINE,” “KISS YOU GOOD” AND “COME AND GO” FEATURING ROME

Today, versatile rising artist Jez Dior releases three new singles: “Cocaine,” “Kiss You Good,” and “Come and Go” featuring ROME (Sublime With Rome singer Rome Ramirez), a raw display of sonic virtuosity from the budding star featuring his forthright rap flow and showcases for the first time in full, his soulful singing voice. Stream “Cocaine” HERE, “Kiss You Good” HERE and “Come and Go” ft. ROME HERE via Epic Records.

The trio of songs reflect Jez Dior’s growth as a songwriter and artist. His blend of hip hop, rock and pop sensibilities blur musical borders and even his own artistic boundaries as he makes the stirring vocal leap on the textured “Cocaine.” From its grainy swath of opening guitar, the song builds on Dior’s intimately delivered vocal chops, steeped in an angelic choir likening the singer’s aching love-attraction to the drug. He hooks the listener just as powerfully via his percussive rap on “Kiss You Good” and its baked-in, melodic synth hooks, as well as the heart-rending confessional “Come And Go,” featuring a searing vocal turn by singer/guitarist ROME.

Says Dior about blazing his unique personal imprint on the mélange of styles on the new songs: “Sonically, this is a new chapter in my career and signifies a new beginning as both a person and an artist,” he says. “These are some of the most personal songs I have ever released. ‘Cocaine’ and ‘Kiss You Good’ are both about a previous relationship that has taught me so much about myself. ‘Come and Go’ is about my long and ongoing tumultuous relationship with my father (punk guitar icon Steve Dior). Writing these songs has been therapeutic in so many ways, it feels really good to be showing another side of my musicality, by releasing Cocaine, my first ever non-rap single.”

The L.A. native has also collaborated with some varied production talent on the new tracks. “Cocaine” is produced by Matt Rad (Lupe Fiasco, Thirty Seconds To Mars), “Kiss You Good” is helmed by Mick Schulz (Jeremih, Rihanna), and “Come And Go” is produced by ROME, who contributed the memorable vocals to the blistering track. All three songs will be featured on Dior’s forthcoming Epic debut album, set for release in the near future.

A mold-breaker right out of the gate with a slew of notable mixtapes and EPs, Jez Dior has expertly threaded his hip hop and rock influences into a genre-bending aesthetic all his own. With emotive singles such as “Sober,” and “2 Birds” released to acclaim last year, and independently released projects like Scarlett Sage, The Funeral and Youthanasia, he’s cleared the decks for his upcoming album that melds his honest perspective and gritty L.A. roots into new sonic heights. Growing up in a musical family with punk rock guitar legend Steve Dior as his dad, he’s deftly absorbed his unique background and influences (from the Doors to Nirvana to Eminem and Kanye West), forging a hard-hitting identity with confessional lyrics that pull no punches. Dior’s music has drawn critical acclaim since the start, with Nylon calling him a “soul-bearing lyricist with a bright future and an interesting backstory” and Hypebeastexclaiming that “the LA-based up-and-comer continues to make impacts with every new song…” He has also received attention from the likes of Complex, TIME Magazine, Billboard, XXL, Clash, Alternative Press and more. He posesses a riveting live show that has seen him open for the likes of Chance The Rapper and B.o.B, and share the stage with Kanye West, J.Cole, G-Eazy (whom he has also collaborated with) at festivals around the world and more. Along with his own music, Jez Dior runs an imprint, Funeral Crew, which has signed a slew of like-minded artists. Now, with his debut album, Dior has become one of 2018’s most exciting artists to watch.

