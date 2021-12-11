Jett Jenkins Releases Limited Edition Holiday Vinyl
Indie alt-pop singer-songwriter Jett Jenkins brings her debut single, “City In Anger,” and holiday classic, “Silent Night,” to vinyl. This release is inspired by Jett’s love for the holidays with “Silent Night” being one of her long-time favorites. This song has always been special to her, “It’s such a deep reflection of a spiritual longing for peace,” she says. Jenkins seamlessly blends her unique style with a classic in this arrangement. She did not just cover the Christmas carol, rather she transformed it into a Jett Jenkins song; the depth of her style shines brilliantly on this track. She worked with guitarist and mixing engineer Reed McBroom to compose this calming guitar driven acoustic version. With Jenkins’ charismatic pop-punk-kissed debut, “City In Anger,” on side A, and her hypnotic arrangement of “Silent Night” on side B, this limited edition vinyl came just in time for bedroom pop lovers this holiday season.
Fans can purchase “City In Anger” and “Silent Night” now.
More on Jett Jenkins:
Jett Jenkins is a Texas based indie pop artist who layers dreamy, colorful production behind heavy lyricism. With stylings residing somewhere between Billie Eilish and Blondie, this poignant singer-songwriter leaned into her passions after having an inspirational experience at a Clairo concert. Years of playing the guitar and performing in musical theater prepared this emerging artist to dive into her music career; her debut E.P. is described as relatable, emotional, and delivering “lyrics beyond her years.” Alongside her debut in music, Jenkins is preparing to make the transition into young adulthood as she anticipates the move from home to college. This promising powerhouse makes a show-stopping introduction in her first single, “City In Anger,” in which she captivates listeners with passionate vocals, invigorating instrumentation, and lyrics steeped in melancholy. Jett Jenkins, with her spellbinding charisma, is on track to find a home on the playlist of indie-pop lovers for years to come.