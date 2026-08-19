Jet Jurgensmeyer Debuts Official Music Video for “Drink Alone” Featuring Kayleigh Clark

Following the successful release of their summer duet, emerging country artist and actor Jet Jurgensmeyer and NBC’s The Voice standout Kayleigh Clark are giving fans a new way to experience “Drink Alone” with the release of its official music video. Filmed at Social Club Nashville and directed by videographer Randy Schaffer, the engaging visual perfectly captures the song’s playful storyline. Watch the official music video here, and stream it now on all major platforms here

Co-written by Jet Jurgensmeyer, Ericca Latza, and Ava Hall, “Drink Alone” tells the story of a young man convinced that the right connection is worth more than any drink in hand. Packed with irresistible hooks, carefree energy, and a singalong chorus, the track has quickly become a standout summer release. Now, the official video brings that story to life in a fun, authentic way. Recorded at Farmland Studios in Berry Hill, Tennessee, “Drink Alone” was produced by Jet Jurgensmeyer and Dan Frizsell

Set almost entirely inside the lively atmosphere of Social Club Nashville, the video follows Jurgensmeyer and Clark as they spend the night intentionally avoiding one another while seated just feet apart at the bar. Throughout the evening, lingering glances and near encounters hint at feelings neither is willing to admit. As the crowd slowly disappears and closing time approaches, the two are left alone together, revealing what had been obvious all along

“We wanted the video to tell a story without giving everything away,” shares Jurgensmeyer. “The idea was to have Kayleigh and me very obviously trying to avoid each other throughout the entire song while we’re sitting at the bar. By the end of the night, we’re the only two left, which alludes to what we’ve both been trying not to admit the whole time. It was a really fun concept to bring to life.”

The pair recently offered fans an exclusive first listen to the highly anticipated single during a recent interview on Local On 2, sharing the story behind the collaboration and previewing the song ahead of its release.

“Nothing On You,” which showcased his continued growth as both a songwriter and artist, is currently impacting country radio. Co-written by Jet Jurgensmeyer, Grant Bias, and Hannah Dorothy Bristow, the romantic track painted a cinematic picture of timeless love and further established his ability to blend modern country with classic storytelling. Listen here

Before “Nothing On You,” Jurgensmeyer scored a breakout success with his inspiring anthem “RED,” which has surpassed one million streams worldwide. The fan-favorite single carries a powerful message of unity, reminding listeners that no matter where we come from, we all bleed red. He later released both an official music video and an acoustic performance of the song, filmed at Galloway Farms in Franklin, Tennessee, and directed by the Riker Brothers. [watch here and here].

In 2024, Jurgensmeyer released his sophomore album, THE RIDE: phase 2, a genre-blending collection praised for its emotional depth and inventive songwriting. Featuring fan favorites including “Good Days,” “Coffee Bar,” and “Falling Too,” the project further cemented his reputation as one of country music’s most exciting emerging artists.

Beyond the music industry, Jurgensmeyer has made a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. Notable appearances include the series regular role of “Boyd” on FOX’s hit comedy, Last Man Standing, as well as lending his voice to the lead character, Pip the Penguin, in the Disney animated series, T.O.T.S.

In addition to his thriving acting career, Jurgensmeyer has accumulated an impressive list of film credits, including roles in Adventures In Babysitting, Cupid’s Proxy, Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie, Ferdinand, and American Sniper. He has also made appearances in popular television shows such as Ozark, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy, and Black-ish. Jurgensmeyer’s talent extends to voice acting, with significant roles in Nickelodeon’s Shimmer and Shine, Bubble Guppies, Amazon’s Stinky & Dirt, and Disney’s Special Agent Oso and Pickle and Peanut.

Throughout his career, Jurgensmeyer has been featured in a wide range of television, radio, and live appearances. His most notable and recent engagements include Great Day Colorado, CW33, Tunnel to Towers, WSM Radio, RFD-TV, Today in Nashville, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Fisher House, among many others.

Jurgensmeyer continues to make a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. His talent extends beyond the screen, with significant contributions to philanthropic endeavors, including his support for The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

To stay updated on Jet Jurgensmeyer’s latest projects and upcoming releases, please visit his official website. Connect with him on social media through Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.