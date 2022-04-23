Jessye DeSilva Embraces Inner Healing In Earnestly Introspective Album ‘Landscapes’

The album pays homage to the 70’s artists Jessye’s parents played while they grew up, such as Carole King, Jackson Brown, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Joni Mitchell. As well as some of Jessye’s personal favorites like Brandi Carlile, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, and Counting Crows. Conceptually, the album is about how your relationship with yourself affects your relationships and environment around you. Lyrically, the album covers heavy topics such as trauma, mental health, identity, which are deeply personal messages that they hope is conveyed to those soaking in their music. This album is a product of some of the more rewarding and intimate creative friendships Jessye has had, which lends itself to the element of community this album captures. Producer Matt Malikowski helped Jessye craft the idea of stepping back in time to the 70s to track the album live in the studio with the band, and played a huge role in cultivating the intimacy that DeSilva aims to portray with this music. Another man behind the magic is Alex Calabrese, who not only lent a hand by cowriting half the songs on the album and playing acoustic guitar, but also being Jessye’s hype-man and one of their artistic soulmates.

Instrumentalists:

Alex Calabrese – acoustic guitar, backing vocals

Daniel Yoong – electric guitar

Jacob Thompson – drums, Wurlitzer

Matt Malikowski – bass

Victor Furtado – banjo

Joe Dunn – mandolin

Isaac Stanford – pedal steel

Jessye DeSilva’s (they/them) version of the Jersey Devil has nothing to do with folklore.

Unfold the map that is their forthcoming album Landscapes and you’ll learn the devil is in the details of their sincere piano serenades, modeled after the sweeping ‘70s folk rock DeSilva was weaned on. But before that, the so-called devil was in a vilified queer child, hiding in a room and pouring out their tears over a broken piano.

The new album from the Boston musician recalls the trauma of growing up queer in a Baptist household on “Devil in New Jersey” with a vulnerable appoach; it mimics the tunes their family bonded over while cleaning the house on weekends, effectively mixing the good and bad kind of formative childhood memories.

That’s just what DeSilva does on Landscapes: they reconcile, and with remarkable grace. The new LP forges a path through the triumphant and trembling moments from DeSilva’s upbringing, using a live band to channel the fresh sound of classic records from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and Jackson Browne.

“I’ve done a lot of healing this year in terms of my childhood and the interwoven dynamics of my family and how that has affected who I am and how I move through the world today,” DeSilva reflects. “I think that in many ways — maybe not totally consciously – those early musical influences from my parents showed up in the writing, arranging, and recording of this album.”

DeSilva traces their musical tenderness back to childhood piano lessons and years spent singing in their father’s Baptist church. In college, their vocal training as a countertenor honed their hearty vocals not just for their solo career, but for their career as an Assistant Professor of Voice at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.

After being named one of American Songwriter’s “10 LGBTQ+ Artists You Should Know” in 2021, DeSilva eagerly showcases the diversity of their life’s Landscapes on April 12, 2022, preceded by singles “Siren Song” and “Hibernate.” The Matt Malikowski-produced record reaches outwards from their inner world, inviting listeners to journey with them through 10 tracks’ worth of breathtaking peaks and challenging valleys.

Following two years of pandemic-related introspection, it’s an invitation DeSilva deeply hopes you accept.

“I think that during a time in which so many of us have been stuck inside, often alone in small spaces, we’ve begun to trek through our inner landscapes,” they add. “Then the past year in particular for me was about going back ‘out into the world,’ and relearning how I’m able to ground myself in that larger space, and how space and season and landscape impacts my relationships with others.”