Jessye DeSilva Announces EP with Vulnerable Americana Single “Drifter”

Americana singer-songwriter Jessye DeSilva released their vulnerable single “Drifter”. The single is the leading track from DeSilva’s upcoming EP Hover dropping in January 2021.

Paired with a captivating piano melody, the lyrics to “Drifter” are nothing short of the deepest, most fragile thoughts of the artist’s experience navigating life. “36 and I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up,” sings DeSilva. “All these fears got me staring down ghosts in a coffee cup.”

While the words remain extremely personal to DeSilva’s world, listeners can relate to the honesty and uncertainty portrayed in the lyrics and through the singer’s voice. DeSilva’s biggest musical influences include Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell – both of whom can be subtly heard through the melodies and effortless charisma of the track. The Hover EP coming in January will feature similar songs to “Drifter” and a few that are more true to a peppier, tap-your-foot Americana style. Fans can get a taste of the EP by streaming the single on all major streaming platforms.

Jessye DeSilva’s (they/them/theirs) brand of indie folk music centers around a philosophy of radical openness and specificity in storytelling. They believe in the idea that empathy is an artist’s greatest tool in nurturing a sense of community with their listeners. Armed with a piano and a voice which is both fierce and fragile, Jessye “… evokes a chest-ripping emotion that hovers inches above the ground, pouring forth the kind of wellspring folk music rarely witnesses” (Jason Scott, B-Sides and Badlands). Their upcoming EP Hover deals with the dilemma of remaining emotionally present through mental health struggles, grief, and political unrest all while showcasing Jessye’s trademark confessional lyrics and a sound which is both ethereal and firmly rooted in Americana.

Connect with Jessye DeSilva: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Spotify