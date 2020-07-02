Jessie Tylre Williams “Breathe” now available to Country radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Born in Manitoba, Canada, this gypsy girl is ready to heal the world, one song at a time. SSM country artist Jessie Tylre Williams is dedicated to the simple lifestyle and wants listeners to remember to take challenges one day at a time. Her hope for her new single, Breathe, is that audiences will see that life is all about living and enjoying the moment we are in now. With awards including Nashvilles TCMA Most Outstanding Showcase Entertainer of the Year and Most Promising Female Artist of the Year, she most recently received a Commendation Medal from the Minister of Veteran Affairs. She has a deep passion not only for her music, but is committed to helping and supporting military veterans with PTSD and awareness and treatment research and fundraising. Jessies desire is to shed a light of hope in the midst of doubt and pain. Her sound is authentic while connecting her listeners to other artists who have influenced her music such as Tanya Tucker, Stevie Nicks, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.