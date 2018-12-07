Jessie James Decker Returns To The Road with Headlining 2019 Tour

Fresh off releasing her ON THIS HOLIDAY Christmas album, country pop singer/songwriter, Jessie James Decker has announced her highly anticipated 2019 tour. The 19 city trek kicks off on April 12th in Denver, CO and will continue throughout the United States, finishing out on June 1st in Houston, TX.

Tickets are available for will go on sale on Friday, December 7th at www.jessiejamesdecker.com/tour.

“I can’t believe it has been over two years since I have been on tour,” said Jessie. “I couldn’t be more excited to start 2019 knowing that I will see my incredible fans out at my shows! This tour is going to be so be amazing and a lot of fun.”

Jessie released her spirited new holiday album On This Holiday which is available everywhere HERE. On This Holiday features an uplifting original holiday hit, “Baby! It’s Christmas,” which offers an inspired mix of holiday standards and a few brand-new seasonal gems. The 10-track album (an additional track “My Favorite Holiday” is available exclusively via Target CD purchases) is a joyous revelation, with Jessie displaying both her countrified command of the holiday repertoire and her ability to bring more intimate nuances to beloved classics ingrained in her own holiday memories, each song soaring as an illuminating renewal of the season.

Among the tracks are “It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” “Santa Baby,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Wonderful Day,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Christmas In Cabo,” and more.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER TOUR

4/12/2019 DENVER CO Ogden Theatre

4/13/2019 KANSAS CITY MO Uptown Theater

4/14/2019 OMAHA NE Kiewit Concert Hall at the Holland Center

4/18/2019 PORTLAND OR Crystal Ballroom

4/19/2019 SPOKANE WA Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

4/20/2019 SEATTLE WA The Showbox

4/25/2019 SAN FRANCISCO CA The Warfield

5/2/2019 MINNEAPOLIS MN State Theatre

5/3/2019 ROSEMONT IL Joe’s Live

5/4/2019 KALAMAZOO MI Kalamazoo State Theatre

5/10/2019 BATON ROUGE LA The Texas Club

5/11/2019 ATLANTA GA Buckhead Theatre

5/12/2019 ORLANDO FL Bob Carr Theater

5/16/2019 NEW YORK NY Beacon Theatre

5/17/2019 WASHINGTON DC Warner Theatre

5/18/2019 TORONTO ON The Danforth Music Hall

5/30/2019 AUSTIN TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

5/31/2019 DALLAS TX The Majestic Theatre

6/1/2019 HOUSTON TX House of Blues Houston

VIP Packages will be available and include:

– One Premium Ticket to the show

– One Individual Photo Opportunity with JJD

– Kittenish Item

– One Commemorative VIP Laminate & Lanyard

– Priority Entry Into The Venue

– Crowd Free Merchandise Shopping

For more information on the tour and VIP packages, please visit:

https://jessiejamesdecker.wun.io/