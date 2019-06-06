Jessie James Decker Releases Her Rendition Of “Old Town Road”

After hearing the fan reception when she covered “Old Town Road” on her 2019 tour, country pop singer/songwriter, Jessie James Decker, releases her highly anticipated cover of the unstoppable hit, “Old Town Road,” including some of her own original lyrics, available everywhere NOW for digital download and streaming via all participating retailers HERE. The video performance of her “Old Town Road” cover is also now available and can be viewed HERE.

Jessie will perform twice at this weekend’s CMA Music Fest in downtown Nashville on Saturday, June 8th at the Chevy Riverfront Stage from 4:45pm – 5:15pm and on Sunday June 9th at the Radio Disney Country Performance Stage at Fan Fair X from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Jessie will also participate in two fan signings from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at the CMA Booth on Saturday, June 8th and from 10:00am – 10:40am at Wildhorse on Sunday, June 9th.

Jessie will additionally host a fan Meet and Greet from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on Sunday, June 9th at her popular storefront, Kittenish, located in the Gulch: 304 11th Ave S. Nashville, TN 37203. Jessie opened her ever first brick and mortar storefront of Kittenish, earlier this year, and recently announced she will be opening a second storefront in Florida later this summer. Kittenish features Jessie’s designs which includes dresses, jackets, jumpers, tops, bottoms, accessories and more.

Jessie will also participate in the 10th annual ACM Lifting Lives Camp on Saturday, June 15th with a special visit with the campers at the historic Bluebird Café.