Jessica Mar Releases Empowering Single “Fighter

Indie pop-rock artist, Jessica Mar, has released a new fierce anthem called “Fighter,” an ode to overcoming adversity with unbreakable strength. With smooth, fresh beats, Mar portrays a relaxed yet electrifying pop track. Her passion for songwriting shines through these personal, passionate lyrics based on her life this past year. For the release of the single, Mar is teaming up with the American Cancer Society as part of their Songs For Hope campaign. “Fighter” is now available to stream and download on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Captivating beats and natural melodies take this single to the next level. Drawing on her personal struggles as fuel for the track, the lyrics are strong, powerful, and heartfelt, comforting listeners who may be feeling the way she was. “I wrote ‘Fighter’ as an ode to my own past and challenges I’ve experienced, but it’s also meant to be relatable to anyone that has overcome adversity,” says Mar. “After everything we’ve collectively gone through this past year, ‘Fighter’ seems to serve as a 2021 anthem of sorts.” Beto Vargas (Beto Vargas Productions) and Mert Özcan (The Record House) produced “Fighter” along with the rest of the songs on her upcoming debut album. The journey of life is different for everyone, but Jessica Mar shows through “Fighter” that resilience is all it takes to succeed.

Further pursuing the message behind the song, Mar is working with the American Cancer Society by doing a live stream fundraiser on the release day of the song as part of their Songs For Hope campaign. Songs For Hope helps unite the music community with the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. The campaign will be available on tiltify.com on June 17th.

Indie-pop artist Jessica Mar, formerly known as Jess Weimer, is a native of Wichita, Kansas, where she grew up playing the fiddle in a local band. After graduating from college, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for music. Songwriting is something she always loved and wanted to have a career in. It’s clear from her unique sound that blends elements of pop, rock, and soul, and her purposeful lyrics, that she’s a contender amongst her pop contemporaries. She draws musical inspiration from a wide variety of artists, including Glass Animals, The Black Keys, Dua Lipa, Janis Joplin, and Etta James. With the influence of these icons and many more, Jessica Mar is currently hard at work in the studio, diligently finessing and finalizing her debut album. You can expect more genre-blending pieces from her throughout 2021 as Jessica Mar continues to tell her inspiring story with heartfelt lyrics and energizing beats.

“Fighter” showcases Jessica Mar’s ability to craft powerful songs based on her experiences that relate to the audience. “This song talks about recognizing your own inner power and ability to persevere regardless of your current circumstances.” The lyrics are made for anyone looking for a relatable song to help find their inner strength when braving tough times in life. Jessica Mar wants to create music that resonates with audiences and instills a sense of solidarity and community. Download and stream “Fighter” now on digital music platforms worldwide and visit her at JessicaMar.com