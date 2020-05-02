Jesse Keith Whitley Honors Father Keith Whitley and His Legacy
As the world celebrates the legacy left by one of country music’s most influential artists Keith Whitley on May 9 – the anniversary of his tragic death – with photos and stories told of his notorious nature, his son and country music artist Jesse Keith Whitley will honor his father’s memory by releasing a new song Try To Change My Ways in true Keith Whitley manner.
“When we were in the studio recording this song, all I could think about was my dad.” says Jesse Keith. “I feel like this song embodies his attitude on life and once it was done I thought ‘I want this song to be dedicated to him’ and that’s what I am doing.”
Country with nods to bluegrass, Try To Change My Ways tributes the neotraditionalism Keith Whitley is known for, while also showcasing the undeniable, natural-born talent of Jesse Keith. Country to the core with rock & roll’s rebellious reputation, Jesse Keith Whitley – the only son of country music legends Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan – epitomizes the modern-day outlaw. With music in his veins and the persona of a star, Whitley revitalizes the authentic southern rock sound rooted in a traditional country feel in tracks emulated by his strong presence and respect for tradition.