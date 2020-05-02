Jesse Keith Whitley Honors Father Keith Whitley and His Legacy

As the world celebrates the legacy left by one of country music’s most influential artists Keith Whitley on May 9 – the anniversary of his tragic death – with photos and stories told of his notorious nature, his son and country music artist Jesse Keith Whitley will honor his father’s memory by releasing a new song Try To Change My Ways in true Keith Whitley manner.

“When we were in the studio recording this song, all I could think about was my dad.” says Jesse Keith. “I feel like this song embodies his attitude on life and once it was done I thought ‘I want this song to be dedicated to him’ and that’s what I am doing.”