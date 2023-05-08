Jesse Hacket “California Dime” now at radio

Jesse Hackett is a Canadian singer/songwriter born in Brampton, Ontario. A few years after, his family moved to Newfoundland where he spent his early years growing up and playing several sports including basketball and hockey. Despite being busy with athletics, Hackett discovered his passion for pursuing music during his high school years singing at local restaurants. He loved that he could change the entire mood of a room with his performances and thus led to his country music career. His biggest inspiration is Cody Johnson and he draws his style of music from the more traditional country beats.

“California Dime” is about experiencing love at first sight and those first few moments you spend together. Hackett shares those sweet moments singing “porch swing, sweet teas, snuggled up next to me.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jesse Hackett

Song Title: California Dime

Publishing: Jesse Hackett

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: California Dime

Record Label: Evolution