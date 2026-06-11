Jesse and Noah Release New Album The Sunshine Shop

Jesse and Noah release their sixth album, The Sunshine Shop, today through Usonia Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits, alongside the focus track “Lina Rose” and its accompanying video. The 11-song project has already produced four singles and videos: “I Told A Lie,” “Loving This Night,” “Old Cowboys” featuring Riders in the Sky, and “On Again, Off Again” with Tess Frizzell. The album also marks the duo’s first collaborations with outside artists. Riders in the Sky brought the western harmony needed for “Old Cowboys,” while Tess Frizzell joined the pair on “On Again, Off Again.”

“It was just a natural with ‘Old Cowboys’ and ‘On Again, Off Again’,” shares Noah. “We knew we needed the western harmony to get the traditional sound with ‘Old Cowboys,’ and it was a natural to invite Tess to sing with us for “On Again, Off Again,” because her mother (Shelly West) and grandmother (Dottie West) were known for the duets they did throughout their careers.”

Jesse and Noah wrote or co-wrote most of the album, with the exception of two carefully chosen covers: Rodney Crowell’s “Shame on the Moon,” made famous by Bob Seger, and “Me & Magdalena” from the Monkees’ final studio album. Rooted in the influences passed down from their father, David Bellamy, their uncle, Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers, and their grandparents, the album blends a variety of genres.

“There’s a long thread of American music running through this album from country, folk, western, pop, rock, soul and harmony singing,” shares Jesse. “We aren’t trying to recreate the past, but we always try to honor the kind of music that raised us. Really the heart of the whole thing is that we’re still figuring it out as it’s going down, and finding and shaping our own voice inside that tradition.”

The Sunshine Shop Track Listing

01 I Told A Lie

02 Sunshine Shop

03 On Again, Off Again – Premiered by The Music Universe

04 Lina Rose – Coffee, Country, and Cody & Center Stage Magazine

05 Too Much

06 Me And Magdalena – Premiered By Pop Blitz Magazine

07 Spin Like A Rose

08 Loving This Night

09 Diamonds Or Dust – Premiered By My Kind Of Country

10 Shame On The Moon

11 Old Cowboys – Premiered By Cowboys & Indians

To keep up with all things Jesse and Noah, visit their website, HERE.

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About Jesse & Noah:

Brothers Jesse and Noah Bellamy, sons of The Bellamy Brothers’ David Bellamy, have built their own musical identity from their roots in Darby, Florida, to their home base in Nashville, where they’ve lived since 2002. Blending country, blues rock, pop, and Americana influences, their sound reflects a lifetime of musical inspiration shaped by family and tradition. The duo has released multiple projects, including Nowhere Revisited, Landfall, Driven Back, Brethren, and the 2024 EP Leave Love Alone, with their upcoming album The Sunshine Shop set for release this May. Their music has earned attention from CMT and recognition from the Country Music Association, which named them to its “Who To Watch” list, while their growing global fanbase continues to connect with their authentic, roots-driven sound.

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@JesseandNoah release video #linarose and new album #thesunshineshop today. To purchase/stream: JesseAndNoah.lnk.to/SunshineShopPR