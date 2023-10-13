Jess Poxson Joins WKFR/Kalamazoo as Morning Co-Host

Jess Poxson joins Townsquare Media CHR WKFR-FM in Kalamazoo, MI as morning co-host alongside Dana Marshall. Most recently, she served as morning co-host for McKibbin Media Group CHR WKHM-FM (K105.3) in Jackson, MI. Before that Poxson was morning co-host of the “Kicks Wake up Krew” on WKXC-FM in Augusta, GA. Poxson was born and raised in Detroit where she started her radio career in mornings at WDRQ-FM, before moving into afternoon drive and swing/weekends on WYCD-FM and WDZH-FM.

In a blog post on the station’s website, Poxson wrote, “I am so thrilled to join the WKFR team here in Kalamazoo and it’s truly a full circle moment for my life and radio career. I can’t wait to wake up with you on weekday mornings with ‘Dana and Jess in the Morning’ and I’m really looking forward to getting out into the community and getting to know you. And I would love for you to get to know me too. It’s definitely been a journey getting back ‘home’ and to be able to live and work here again is such a blessing.”