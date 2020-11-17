Jes “The Christmas Song” now available to Holiday playlists

JES evokes inviting memories of the holiday season, with an updated classic that is the perfect soundtrack for your festive holiday moods this year. JESs gorgeous modern rendition of the time-honored holiday classic, The Christmas Song, will bring back that warm nostalgic feeling that makes the holiday season the happiest time of the year. The iconic voice you know from some of your favorite songs glides effortlessly through this familiar melody, placing the sentiment at the forefront with a subtle modern twist.

Celebrate the season your way, and come together in the spirit of giving and acceptance with JES.

ABOUT JES:

This chart topping, award winning New Yorker has packed four solo albums, two Billboard #1 singles, international touring and countless superstar DJ collaborations into a constantly evolving career. Since her legendary release As The Rush Comes with Motorcycle redefined the landscape of EDM, JES has propelled an unending stream of solo hit songs and collaborations with a whos who of the worlds most prominent DJs including Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Above & Beyond, ATB, Kaskade, BT, Richard Durand, Cosmic Gate and Roger Shah. JES has collected awards from the prestigious International Dance Music Awards at Miamis WMC, The ISC (International Songwriting Competition 08 09 and 10) and topped Billboards Most Played Dance Songs of the Decade chart (2000-2010). JES has received 3 Grammy nominations, most recently in 2015 for her song Hold On. Her tours have touched the shores of 6 continents with landmark shows at international events such as the Beijing Summer Olympics.

