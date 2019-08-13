Jes Marie’s New Music Video for “Party in the Sun” is Fantastical Fun!

Country/pop artist Jes Marie’s new music video for her song, “Party in the Sun,” is the latest riveting work from this upcoming starlet. Portraying a mermaid, Jes basks in the sun, singing longingly from her perch on a rock in the ocean as she pines after a human man. Taking cues from “The Little Mermaid,” the new music video paints a whimsical picture of fantasy, joy, and of course, Summerlove.

Fans describe her music as a unique combination of the anthemic hooks of country superstar Shania Twain with the upbeat pop of Kelsea Ballerini and Meghan Trainor. Produced by Simon Jay (2019 Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, Primetime Emmy Awards) “Party in the Sun” is the perfect song to crank up loud on a hot Summer’s day.

The Frederick, Maryland born artist’s debut single, “Birds and the Bees,” released in November of 2018, was hand-picked by Spotify’s professional curators for their prestigious “New Music Nashville” playlist. Her song “Party in the Sun” continues to garner attention worldwide and is currently featured on popular “Top Hits 2019” and “Summer Hits 2019” playlists. Her strong following on Instagram (approx. 101K) has attracted fans from across the globe.

Jes is excited to be a part of the women’s movement in country music. She believes the time has come for more female artists to be played on the radio, and is proud to be included in this tribe of strong women, forging their way ahead in the industry. She believes in empowering people to go after their dreams, and know that whatever they set their hearts and minds to do is possible.

Visit Jes Marie’s site at http://www.jesmarie.com to watch the new music video for “Party in the Sun”!