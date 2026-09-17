JES Finds Freedom In Hitting Pause With “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday”

Grammy-nominated songwriter JES opens the unfolding story of her upcoming album Dreamer with the release of “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday,” a warm pop single that arrives in the exact moment someone finally stops chasing and starts noticing what’s already there. “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday” begins the story somewhere quieter, in a life no longer defined by flashy performances, a crazy lifestyle, or the chase for the next version of herself. The single is now available to stream on platforms worldwide.

Built from radiant, luminous instrumentation and a steady pulse, “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday” moves like an open road with warm summer air, loose gravel, and nowhere in particular to be. JES’s vocals center around the line “you make my world hit pause,” a quiet understanding that freedom may not be escaping your life, but the capability to feel peace inside a life you already live. This one is about meeting someone, or something, that didn’t ask to move faster. It just asked to stay. Set as the opening track of Dreamer, the song primes the emotional reasoning for everything that follows. “It opens the album because every journey needs a reason,” explains JES. “Transformation, confrontation, all the climbing and searching, only mean something if you remember what set you on the path in the first place.” After all the noise, all the movement, and all the mountains we try to climb, “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday” reminds us that these are the moments we live for. The rare spaces where we finally let ourselves sink into life and simply feel the happiness, ease, and presence of being alive. The song is the perfect foundation for the Dreamer concept, a body of work centered on imagination, becoming, resilience, and creative sovereignty. Instead of using dreaming as a way to escape, the record frames it as something far more active: a refusal to become smaller, quieter, or more easily defined simply because the world asks for it. “(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday” was co-written and produced by Bedlam (UK underground pop producer) and Richard Robson (Tiësto, Shakira, Richard Ashcroft), and was the gateway to Bedlam’s further production work on the album.

New York-born singer, songwriter, producer, and performer JES first became globally perceived as one of the leading voices of emotionally driven electronic music. She’s guided her work through more than just genre barriers, but instead by storytelling, atmosphere, and human connection. She has multiple Grammy nominations, two Billboard #1 singles, and live performances spanning six continents. JES has been praised by outlets like Pop Dust, Celeb Mix, and Beatportal, with notable placements on Spotify’s Chill Hits, Soft & Slow, and Mood Booster. In Dreamer, her forthcoming album, she carries that evolution into a vivid, deeply personal record focused on grounding, feeling, and becoming, moving into territory that is more unique and expansive while remaining fully connected to everything that came before it. Long recognized for a voice that has connected deeply with audiences around the world, JES has built a career rooted in emotional honesty, artistic independence, and music that prioritizes feeling over formula.

“(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday” lets listeners break free from the feeling of always performing, always being pulled in multiple directions. Instead, let the sun hit your face, drive down an open road, and stay. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. For updates on Dreamer, upcoming releases, and official news, follow JES at @OfficialJES on Instagram and TikTok or visit OfficialJES.com.