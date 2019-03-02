Jerry Lee Lewis Suffers a Stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis is recuperating in Memphis after suffering a stroke.

The 83-year-old rock and roll and country pioneer suffered a minor stroke on Thursday evening (Feb. 28), according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday (March 1).

“He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery,” the message explains, adding, “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Lewis shot to early fame in the 1950s as one of rock music’s early biggest stars, releasing a string of now-iconic hits via Sun Records in Memphis that includes “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “High School Confidential.” His popularity eroded over the course of the subsequent decade, but Lewis made a transition into country music beginning with 1968’s “Another Place, Another Time,” which reached No 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. That helped launch Lewis’ second act, which saw him score a long string of Top 10 hits on Billboard‘s country charts in the ’60s and ’70s. The music icon has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, among many other career accolades.

In recent years Lewis has continued to tour regularly, and his publicist, Zach Farnum, tells Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper that the music legend does not plan to cancel any of his upcoming shows. Lews is expected to perform as normal at his next scheduled show, which is set to take place at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May.