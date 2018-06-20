Jeremy Vara Rises To NW Regional Director, Promotion At Hollywood Records

HOLLYWOOD RECORDS ups JEREMY VARA to NW Regional Director, Promotion. VARA previously spent three years as Manager/Digital Radio Promotion at HOLLWOOD RECORDS

JEREMY VARA told ALL ACCESS, “I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with our talented group of artists at HOLLYWOOD and am so proud to represent the WALT DISNEY COMPANY in this new role. Special thanks to KEN BUNT, SCOT FINCK and the entire Hollywood promotion staff for their constant support and guidance. I am truly blessed to be part of this incredible team!”

You can reach him at Jeremy.vara@disney.com.