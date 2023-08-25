Jeremy Parsons “Life Worth Dyin’ For” out now: Radio/Media Download Here

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up immersed in the sounds of Texas music in the Lone Star State ballrooms. Jeremy has always been a music fan, but only in his senior year of high school did he discover his talent for it. Driven by his passion, he learned to play the guitar as an autodidact and began writing and performing music. Over the past ten years, Jeremy has played throughout the U.S. and Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. Drawing inspiration from Texas artists, Jeremy loves to interact with his audience. Charm the crowd with his genuine personality, unique humor, and love for his job. Now he takes “Life Worth Dyin’ For” out for the music world to enjoy.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jeremy Parsons

Song Title: Life Worth Dyin’ For

Publishing: Jeremy Parsons Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Life Worth Dyin’ For

Record Label: MTS