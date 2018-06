Jeremih At iHeartRadio Music Festival

DEF JAM artist JEREMIH has announced a five-week, 24-city NORTH AMERICAN tour with TEYANA TAYLOR and friends. The tour starts AUGUST 3rd in TAMPA.

JEREMIH’s tour announcement coincides with the release of his new single, THE LIGHT with TY DOLLA $IGN.

TEYANA TAYLOR will release her a new album, executive produced by KANYE WEST on JUNE 22nd.