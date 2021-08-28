Jenny Tolman on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” Saturday, August 28 at 7 p.m. CST

Lauded by the Tennessean as an ‘Artist to Watch’ and included in MusicRow Magazine’s ‘Next Big Thing’ class of 2020, Jenny Tolman steps into a new kind of spotlight as she appears on TLC‘s “Say Yes to the Dress” Saturday, August 28 at 7 p.m. CST.

In the episode, the singer-songwriter who is known for her glamorous, rhinestone-embellished stage outfits, shops for her wedding dress with famed Kleinfeld Bridal consultants in their Manhattan store. Tolman is flanked by her mother and sister, who offer support and advice as she tries on dresses for her upcoming nuptials to GRAMMY-nominated producer Dave Brainard. As featured on People.com, the pair got engaged in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in October of 2020 after four years of dating.

Now in season 19, TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” goes inside Kleinfeld Bridal, the Manhattan-based bridal salon that is arguably the world’s finest. With more than 250 professionals, most of them veterans from the shop’s early days in Brooklyn, bend over backward to make each bride’s experience unforgettable. Part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each “Say Yes to the Dress” episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the Kleinfeld staff goes to sometimes extreme lengths to realize each bride’s dreams.