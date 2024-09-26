Jenny Stenger Releases Heavy-Hearted Single “I’m So Tired”

Sad-girl pop singer Jenny Stenger has released her new melancholy track “I’m So Tired.” With the pressure of doing everything right and enjoying life, Stenger reveals her struggle with accepting herself in this song. “I’m So Tired” is now available to listen to on all streaming platforms.

Featuring somber piano chords, echoey and harmonic vocals, and delicate guitar strings, “I’m So Tired” paints a vivid picture of emotional exhaustion and vulnerability. Fully putting what she feels on paper, Jenny Stenger talks about the best artistic inspiration being within your emotions in real-time. “Writing ‘I’m So Tired’ was the equivalent of writing a journal entry for me,” Stenger commented. “I wrote this song while sitting on the floor at 3 AM, after a particularly hard day dealing with mental illness. My favorite songs are the ones that almost write themselves when I can just sit down and word vomit about how I’m feeling, and it turns into a raw, honest song.” Stenger perfectly puts into words the emotional drain of constantly second-guessing your character and how it affects your mental health. Even with a handful of support, it’s hard to look past your internal battles and feel like everything is falling apart. Stenger happily adds, “I’m really lucky to have close friends with so much creative talent who worked on this with me; Nick Hancock, Brady Sossaman, and Seth Wentland added so much beautiful musicality to it that I think really captured the emotion behind the song. I hope anyone who listens and relates to this knows that they’re not alone in these feelings or crazy for feeling this way, and I hope they can find comfort in the reliability.” This single is a testament to the power of collaboration, with contributions from Nick Hancock on piano and backing vocals, Brady Sossaman on acoustic and electric guitar, and produced by Seth Wentland.

Jenny Stenger is a standout artist in the “sad girl” pop genre, celebrated for her genuine and emotionally impactful music. Drawing inspiration from her small-town roots in California, she began her musical journey at 13, teaching herself basic chords on her sister’s keyboard. Transitioning from cover songs to original compositions, Stenger’s work is both relatable and vulnerable. Influenced by artists like Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo, her debut album, Trying My Best (2022), and four follow-up singles explore themes of unrequited love, jealousy, self-doubt, and mental illness. Since then, her soulful vocals and thoughtful compositions set her apart in the genre. Stenger’s music has earned praise from Ones to Watch, Grimy Goods, Earmilk, and Music Connection Magazine.

With “I’m So Tired,” Jenny Stenger continues to establish herself as a compelling voice in the music industry, offering honest, heartfelt narratives that resonate with listeners. Follow her musical journey on Instagram @JennyStenger and stream her new single, “I’m So Tired,” on digital music platforms worldwide.