Jenny Milk Exiting WSHE/Chicago’s Afternoon Show

ROBERT FEDER reports HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE/CHICAGO afternooner JENNY “MILK” MILKOWSKI has resigned. Her last day will be SEPTEMBER 18th.

“MILKOWSKI previously worked as traffic reporter for ‘Good Day CHICAGO’ on FOX-owned WFLD-Channel 32,” writes FEDER. “She’s moving to SAN DIEGO to join CBS affiliate KFMB as traffic anchor and social media reporter.”

“While sad that JENNY MILK is leaving, we’re excited for her and wish her all the best in her new career adventure,” said PD CAT THOMAS told FEDER. Until a permanent afternoon replacement is named, MILKOWSKI’s co-host, JAY STYLES, will fly solo.