Jenny Dee Releases Debut Studio Album, Dancing from a Distance

Singer-songwriter, Jenny Dee released her first full-length album, Dancing from a Distance, a deeply personal and honest project that provides a sense of nostalgia. There is a certain longing for simpler times in Jenny Dee’s alluring voice paired with intricate guitar-playing that entrances listeners as she tells her story. Dancing from a Distance is now available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide.Dancing from a Distance was produced by Aaron Marsh (of Copeland) at The Vanguard Room in Lakeland, FL and is a beautiful compilation of Jenny Dee’s most precious stories. From arpeggiated finger-picking to gravelly strumming, her dynamic guitar skills are the perfect backdrop for her vocals. “This album has developed into something I couldn’t have imagined when first beginning the process,” explains Jenny. “I am so excited to finally share the songs that are closest to me.” Opening the album is “Something More,” a song that showcases the internal struggle of wanting a change, a theme that is shown throughout the record. Previously released singles, “August,” “House That Built Me,” and “Leave a Light On” amplify the feelings of longing while alluding to geographical references such as oceans, rivers, and the coast. A talented storyteller, Jenny Dee’s lyrics feel effortless and genuine. The album closes with “If I Could Carry Us” a haunting and emotional duet featuring Aaron Marsh. The record is a nostalgic listen that takes audiences back to the moments of love and loss that are synonymous with the human condition.

Jenny Dee is a singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. She began her humble career as an 18-year-old student at the University of California-Irvine. In 2017, she moved to Lakeland, Florida where she released her first EP, Ages and Years. Since graduating in 2018, Jenny Dee has spent the past year touring cities like Chicago and Los Angeles with other up and coming musicians. Her unique sound is drawn from prominent artists such as Ben Howard, Glen Hansard, and Daughter.

A must listen, Dancing from a Distance takes audiences to moments that passed them by and uncertain days to come. The album exudes honesty and vulnerability, akin to records like Bon Iver’s For Emma Forever Ago and Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger in the Alps. You can download or stream Dancing from a Distance now on music platforms worldwide. Keep up with Jenny Dee by visiting Instagram.com/JennykDee.