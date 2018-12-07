JENNIFER RAE RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Nashville based pop artist Jennifer Rae released her new single today, called 22, Not in Love. You can download the song on iTunes and stream it on Apple Music.

With deep-yet-releatable lyrics like Don’t know who I am, but I know one thing, I’m not in love, Jennifer Rae’s new “non-love song” is sure to be a hit among fans. “This song is extraordinarily important to me because it is about uncertainty and self-reflection,” she explains. “It is about not knowing who you are and learning to accept that. The only thing I felt I was sure of was that I wasn’t in love.”

22, Not in Love was written, performed, mixed, mastered and distributed by an all female team. “I believe songs by women about identity are crucial. There is so much pressure for us to be everything, but we are only human,” the wise-beyond-her-years artist professes.

With songs that have been celebrated as “poetry in motion” (Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory), New Jersey native Jennifer Rae artfully composes heartfelt and honest songs that are accentuated by her velvety-smooth voice and rich piano accompaniments. She transitions between her vocal registers effortlessly, and creates lush textures and harmonies combining jazz and pop into captivating and emotional compositions. Heavily inspired by songwriter masters like Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon, she is currently enamored with artists like SZA, St. Vincent and Half Waif. As a recent transplant to Nashville, TN, Jennifer started out playing numerous shows in the NYC-area, such as the NY Historical Society, Arlene’s Grocery, The West End Lounge, Smash Studios, and Bushwick Public House. Jennifer has worked extensively with multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Cole Lumpkin of 300 Entertainment. She is also a founding member of Cleveland’s Sofar Sounds. She recently completed a degree in Music from Oberlin College and Conservatory with a concentration in Songwriting.

