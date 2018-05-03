Jenn Marino Joins ALT 103.7/Dallas as On-Air Host

Entercom names Jenn Marino as the first on-air host for Alternative KVIL-FM (ALT 103.7) Dallas beginning Thursday. Marino will lead morning drive as well as all three prime dayparts. She’s the first to join KVIL since its commercial-free launch with the Alternative format. Marino was previously a co-host for “Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx,” syndicated by Premiere Networks. Before that, Marino was co-host of Priestly & Jenn on WWMX-FM/Baltimore. Prior to joining the station in 2007, she hosted middays on Alternative WHFS-FM/Baltimore-DC.

“We have an opportunity to build a powerful brand with ALT 103.7 and it begins with identifying incredibly talented people,” said Senior VP/Market Manager Brian Purdy. “Jenn is passionate about radio and driven to win and we’re looking forward to having her energy and drive on-air.”

“I’m beyond elated to work with Jim Fox, Brian Purdy and the entire Entercom Dallas- Fort Worth team,” added Marino. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the alternative music fan base in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The Oklahoma City native got her start in radio while in college, and moved on to host various timeslots at WIYY-FM (98 Rock) in Baltimore and Classic Rock KRXO-FM in Oklahoma City.