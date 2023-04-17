Jen Ash “Trouble” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Jen Ash is a prolific musical artist known for creating soulful music by combining R&B with pop and adding some of her own signature touches. Her celebrated catalog is fast-approaching 200K Spotify streams. With her last single, “No Lover Lover” reaching the UK iTunes Top 5, Ms. Ash is now releasing a brand-new track, “Trouble,” as well as the Official Music Video for her song, “I’m Dreaming of You.” Hitting retail on February 2nd, “Trouble” is a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. Ms. Ash said, “I wanted to give a little Amy Winehouse vibe on this one. I’m a big fan of her music. She created an entire universe for herself. She is definitely gone too soon. The song is so jazzy and bluesy. it takes me back in time. The saxophone adds another dimension to the song, where I feel like I’m immerse in a 50/60’s black and white movie.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jen Ash

Song Title: Trouble

Publishing: Jen Ash Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Trouble

Record Label: MTS