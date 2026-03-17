Jelly Roll to launch headlining “The Little A** Shed Tour”

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Jelly Roll has unveiled a limited 2026 summer tour dubbed “The Little ASS Shed Tour,” a short headlining run designed to showcase his music in more intimate outdoor venues.

The 11-date trek begins May 28 in West Palm Beach and moves through cities across the South, Midwest, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest, including Charleston, Virginia Beach, Grand Rapids, Saratoga Springs, Bangor, and Gilford. After a June 23 stop in Syracuse, the tour pauses briefly before closing July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington. Rising artist Kashus Culpepper will serve as the opening act.

Jelly is also continuing his large-scale collaboration with fellow superstar Post Malone on “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2,” which follows their 2025 joint tour and launches with April festival appearances at Florida’s Tortuga Festival and California’s Stagecoach Festival. The stadium trek features Carter Faith as an additional supporting performer.

For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster.

Additional details can be found on Jelly Roll’s website.

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