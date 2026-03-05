Jelly Roll to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on March 10th

This post was originally published on this site.

Jelly Roll will be officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on March 10.

Fellow Opry member and close friend Lainey Wilson will lead the ceremony, with appearances from Craig Morgan, Leanne Morgan, ERNEST and others. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Judge Dinkins Educational Center, a cause near to Jelly Roll’s heart

Jelly’s invitation to join the Opry came during a December appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Host Joe Rogan surprised Jelly with a prerecorded message from Morgan inviting him to join the Opry. The emotional moment marked a full-circle milestone in a journey years in the making. Long before chart-topping hits and award wins, Jelly Roll sat in the Opry audience shortly after his release from prison, watching Morgan perform “Almost Home” — an experience he has described as “life changing.” Years later, Morgan stunned him onstage, and the two performed the same song together in the Opry circle. Morgan even presented him with framed, handwritten lyrics of “Almost Home,” symbolizing how far he had come.

Since making his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, Jelly Roll has become a fan favorite and a respected figure among members. He has appeared frequently on the historic stage, mentored rising acts through the Opry NextStage program, and hosted NextStage Live events in Texas. His induction into the Opry follows a banner year — in 2026, he swept every category he was nominated in at the Grammy Awards, earning honors for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, “Amen” with Shaboozey, and his sophomore album Beautifully Broken, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project includes the multi-week chart-topper “I Am Not Okay.” Jelly’s earlier country release, Whitsitt Chapel, marked one of the biggest country debuts of its year and continues to resonate with listeners.

