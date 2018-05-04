Jelli Hires Rich Knopke as Chief Revenue Officer

Jelli appoints Rich Knopke as its new Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing revenue growth and expanding strategic relationships with radio broadcasters and digital audio publishers. Knopke comes to Jelli with 20 years experience in digital — the last 13 years in leadership and managerial posts. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Genesis Media where he was responsible for all managed service and programmatic revenue.

“As the digital audio industry evolves, our ability to drive success for our customers and network partners will continue to differentiate us in the marketplace,” said Jelli CEO Mike Dougherty. “Rich shares this philosophy and his extensive background in programmatic and digital media will be invaluable to our business. With the addition of Rich, and the promotions of both Schulz and Ronning, Jelli is poised to continue its rapid growth as the leading programmatic platform for audio.”

Prior to Genesis, Knopke was Senior Vice President/Sales at Gannett/USA Today and also held leadership positions with the digital divisions at NBC Universal and The Wall Street Journal. Most notably, he helped build revenue and the sales team at Tremor Video, which ultimately led the company to IPO.

“This is an exciting time to join Jelli,” said Knopke. “The market opportunity and growth potential for the company and its customers are tremendous as audio enters a new phase in streaming and voice. Jelli has the technology and the leadership to grow even stronger as the leader in their category. I am proud to be able to help write this next chapter of growth for the company, namely their ability to impact audio buying and selling through data, analytics, transparency, accountability and efficiency.”

The company also announced the promotions of Torsten Schulz to Chief Product Officer and Senior VP Engineering, and Eric Ronning to Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships.