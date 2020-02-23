Je’Juan Antonio Takes Us On ’95 To Love’

R&B singer Je’Juan Antonio declares that Valentine’s Day is all-year long. Without question, as you take this musical journey with the singer on “95 To Love,” you’ll feel the same way too. Frankly, Je’Juan Antonio’s newly released “95 To Love” boasts all the elements of a bonafide hit, worthy of mainstream appeal, not just for a season.

Now available on all digital platforms, “95 To Love,” which is produced by Paco, is that tight slow jam that you keep on repeat. On “95 To Love,” Je’Juan Antonio’s rich vocals cascade a smooth rhythm flawlessly.

“95 To Love” is a true reflection of Je’Juan Antonio’s artistic growth, giving music lovers a personal, well-rounded sound, which goes above and beyond the singer’s wildest expectations.

“I believe that ’95 To Love’ will be a breakthrough record,” says Je’Juan Antonio. “When I listen to ’95 To Love,’ I can hear my growth. I genuinely believe my fans are going to vibe with me on this one!”

With the seamless combo of mature vocals and lyrics, “95 To Love” oozes sensuality. Je’Juan Antonio makes it easy to become mesmerized by the sultry offering.

“Ima get you right get you right every time that I come around…..and girl it ain’t no thing just hit my line and you know ill be speedin down… that 95 to love yeahh…just let me know wassup girl,” promises Je’Juan Antonio in the infectious “95 To Love” hook.

“95 To Love” is Je’Juan Antonio’s latest music offering. But the crooner’s 2018 eponymous EP “Je’Juan Antonio,” which was produced by Kolten Perine, yielded gems like “Get It On,” “Knock It Down” and “Do You Right,” sparking the attention of music listeners and radio alike.

A DC native, Je’Juan Antonio is at the forefront of the city’s amazing artistic landscape. His vocals have been shining since his days at the famed Duke Ellington School of Arts and impressive residency as a lead vocalist for popular band Top 5.