Jeff Miles To Mornings At KLUV (98.7 K-Luv)/Dallas

ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV)/DALLAS adjusts its morning show as JODY DEAN leaves the wakeup show. Radio veteran JEFF MILES jumps in on MONDAY (10/1) with REBEKAH BLACK and DAVID RANCKEN for MILES IN THE MORNING.

DEAN will remain with KLUV in various capacities including hosting a weekend specialty show in the near future.

MILES is a veteran air personality with recent stops at WKLB/BOSTON, KCYY/SAN ANTONIO, WWWQ/ATLANTA, KHKS/DALLAS and WPLJ/NEW YORK.

MILES told ALL ACCESS, “I am so excited to return home to TEXAS and back to the DALLAS FT. WORTH METROPLEX! MILES IN THE MORNING begins MONDAY, with two amazing co-hosts in REBEKAH BLACK and DAVID RANCKEN. A HUGE thank you to (ENTERCOM Regional Pres.) BRIAN PURDY and (KLUV PD) JAY CRESSWELL for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get started!”