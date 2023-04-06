Jeff Lionheart “Don’t Bring It On Again” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Hailing from Las Vegas Nevada by way of Michigan National Recording Artist Jeff Lionheart has plenty to be excited about! The long awaited new single “Don’t Bring It On Again” drops in March of 2023.

The previous single “Without You” was written by Jeff Lionheart and produced by Mike Rogers (Deee-Lite, Erasure, Sinead O’Connor). Went #1 on New Music Weekly Top40 Chart edging out Ed Sheeran and Silena Gomez for the top spot.

Jeff Lionheart’s first single “Winter Morning” climbed the #2 on the Indie Charts and hit #3 on the New Music Weekly Top40 Chart, placing him above Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez and Bruno Mars.

His musical endeavors have transcended from having no musical training to writing, composing, producing and performing a forty part classical orchestration with the Grammy nominated Grand Rapid Symphony of Michigan. The song “Winter Morning” was featured on a compilation album boasting such artist’s as Willie Nelson, Huey Lewis and Jacob Dylan.

Erica Erickson featured Jeff Lionheart on her ABC News Show 29 & 8 – UpNorthLive. The interview covers Jeff’s recent successes including what it’s like to work with a complete Symphony Orchestra and Jeff’s writing techniques.

Traveling abroad, Jeff attended and studied at the prestigious Cambridge University in England where his passion for history was paramount in firmly establishing his never give up attitude.

Jeff is originally a native from the State of Michigan. As a uniquely inspired and dedicated musician, chef and author, he is a true artist with a collaborative of talents poised with an insightful philosophical perspective that has influenced his musical expression and diverse literary flare, which eloquently uncovers insight into his personal experiences.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jeff Lionheart

Song Title: Don’t Bring It On Again

Publishing: Arioso Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Music Or Death

Record Label: ADD Promotions