Jeff Hunt Upped to MD At WXCY/Wilmington, DE

DELMARVA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE evening personality JEFF HUNT has been elevated to MD, effective immediately. HUNT joined the station last year following time with FOREVER Country WFGE/STATE COLLEGE, PA.

“With the ever-increasing demand on my time, it makes great sense to bring someone into the decision-making process who is passionate and experienced,” said WXCY OM/PD BRAD AUSTIN, who doubles as Dir./Corporate Programming for DELMARVA. “JEFF has worked with many in the NASHVILLE music community and is a great advocate for new and established artists.” HUNT plans on taking music calls between noon-2p (ET) on TUESDAYs; reach him at (410) 941-7126 or here.