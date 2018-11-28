Jeff Haber Named PD Of WFMF/Baton Rouge

iHEARTMEDIA has named JEFF HABER PD of Top 40 WFMF/BATON ROUGE Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/HOUMA-NEW ORLEANS, effective immediately. HAGER, who previously was PD at KEWB (POWER 94.7 )/REDDING, CA, will also do middays on WFMF.

“We’re excited to have someone of JEFF’s caliber leading our day-to-day operations at 102.5 WFMF and 104.1 THE SPOT,” iHEARTMEDIA/LOUISIANA Region SVP/Programming BOB MURPHY said. “102.5 WFMF has been the leader in Contemporary Hit Radio in BATON ROUGE since 1979 and 104.1 THE SPOT is gaining traction as ‘NEW ORLEANS’ We Play Anything’ station. JEFF will be an incredible asset as both stations continue to grow.”

“I’m so happy for the opportunity to work with an innovative, collaborative team that shares the same vision for what listeners want to hear,” said HABER. “iHEARTMEDIA has always felt like home and I’m excited to make 102.5 WFMF and 104.1 THE SPOT the best stations they can be. I can’t wait to surround myself with that southern hospitality and become a part of the BATON ROUGE and NEW ORLEANS communities.”