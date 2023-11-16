Jeff ‘Gitty’ Gitelman Garners Nominations For “Record Of The Year” & “Best R&B Song”

Multi-platinum selling producer, songwriter, arranger & multi-instrumentalist Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman has received GRAMMY® nominations for “Record of the Year” and “Best R&B Song” as producer and songwriter respectively on Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” alongside D’Mile, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams. These mark two of her seven overall nominations which also includes “Best New Artist.”

Gitty’s 2024 GRAMMY® nominations are his fifth turn at the Awards. His production on H.E.R.’s 2021 album Back of My Mind and previous single “Damage” landed him two GRAMMY nominations including “Album of the Year.” He garnered his first nomination in the prestigious category for his contribution on H.E.R.’s 2020 album I Used To Know Her.

Currently sitting at #10 on Billboard Hot 100 Producers chart and R&B Producers chart for his production on Monét’s “On My Mama” as well as #7 on the Country Producers chart for Jessie Murph featuring Jelly Roll “Wild Ones,” Gitty’s studio talents currently can be heard across tracks like Mary J. Blige’s “Still Believe In Love,” Jessie Murph’s “Where Do You Go,” Chloe Bailey featuring Future’s “Cheat Back,” Dominic Fike’s “Dancing In The Courthouse,” Genesis Owusu’s “Leaving The Light,” Jessie Reyez featuring Miguel “Jeans” and four songs on Hozier’s recent album Unreal Unearth. In addition to these successes, Gitty is also credited as Co-Executive Producer for the upcoming Jennifer Lopez album This Is Me…Now.

Shares Gitty on “On My Mama,” “It’s an honor to be nominated in one of the most prestigious categories for a song that, in my opinion, not only has a lot of musical integrity, but exhibits a very positive and liberating message for its listeners.”

A Moldavian-born Jewish immigrant, Los Angeles-based Gitty began playing jazz music professionally at the age of 14. Upon graduating from the Berklee College of Music, he got his first job as Lauryn Hill’s touring and recording guitar player, leading his tenure with Alicia Keys. In 2009, Gitty formed a band The Stepkids and released two full length LPs on Stones Throw Records, gaining a cult-like following. In 2014, he moved to Los Angeles and quickly established himself as one of the most in-demand producers/songwriters with his participation on “Apparently” by J. Cole.

Other notable songs across Gitty’s production and writing repertoire include: “All These Years” by Camila Cabello, Mac Miller’s “Come Back to Earth,” “Tints” by Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, “I Think of You” by Jeremih ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean, “Ex” by Ty$ ft. YG, H.E.R.’s “Damage”–which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, “Wishing for a Hero” by Polo G, “Busy Boy” by Chloe x Halle, John Legend’s “One Life,” “Until I Met You” by Alina Baraz ft. Nas, “Usher’s “I Cry,” “I Dare You” by Kelly Clarkson, “Bussdown” by Jorja Smith, “New Truck” by Florida Georgia Line, “You Don’t Know Me” by Summer Walker, “A Tale by Quincy” by The Weeknd, “Private Island” by Gunna, and “911” & “Two Moods” by Teddy Swims followed by releases with four releases on Tank and The Bang-as GRAMMY nominated album Red Balloon and Kaytranada & Anderson Paak’s “Twin Flame.”

Read Gitty’s full bio here.

Follow Gitty on Instagram and listen to his credited productions on Spotify.