Jeff Dayton’s new release “Coconut Sun” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Nashville artist/writer Jeff Dayton is hitting the road in support of his newest CD release, Tropical Troubadour.

His future stops include Key West (Parrot Heads in Paradise Festival), south Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Waikiki and Europe.

Head to the beach with Jeff and the whole collection. Liners and interviews can be scheduled at the label.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jeff Dayton

Song Title: Coconut Sun

Publishing: Jeff Dayton Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Tropical Troubadour

Record Label: Beach Creek Nashville