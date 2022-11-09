Jeff Dayton’s new release “Coconut Sun” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download Here
Nashville artist/writer Jeff Dayton is hitting the road in support of his newest CD release, Tropical Troubadour.
His future stops include Key West (Parrot Heads in Paradise Festival), south Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Waikiki and Europe.
Head to the beach with Jeff and the whole collection. Liners and interviews can be scheduled at the label.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jeff Dayton
Song Title: Coconut Sun
Publishing: Jeff Dayton Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Tropical Troubadour
Record Label: Beach Creek Nashville
|Record Label:
|Beach Creek Nashville
|Kandi
|615-496-4700
|kandi@bcmnashville.com
|Booking Agent:
|Live On Stage
|Lou Spoltore