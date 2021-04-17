Jeff Dayton “All The Wild Horses” Release To Radio: Download Now

Calypso Poet, the new double-CD release from Nashville artist Jeff Dayton, is packed full of genres from hot modern country to bluegrass/Americana, jazz and tropical rock.

The lead single in the Americana/folk market is All The Wild Horses, a cinematic story of the west and the bands of wild horses that have run free for centuries there.

Featuring the stellar fiddle and mandolin playing of Luke Bulla, star of Lyle Lovett and Ricky Skaggs’ bands, this track would work as easily in a movie soundtrack as on a radio playlist.

Publishing: Jeff Dayton Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Record Label: Twang Holler Nashville